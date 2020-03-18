BURNSVILLE -- Twenty-six student-athletes at Bemidji State earned spots on the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s All-Academic Team for the 2019-20 winter sports season. Of the 26 selections, 19 were also designated as NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence members.

Those representing BSU on the All-Academic Team come from the women’s track and field (12 selections), women’s basketball (eight) and men’s basketball (six) programs. All teams had at least half of their selections double as Team of Excellence honorees.

The track and field selections were (asterisk denotes Team of Excellence member): Faith Beck* (So., Dickinson, N.D.); Jonae Bond* (Jr., Oshawa, Ontario); Zoe Christensen* (So., Glencoe); Carissa Decko* (Jr., Deer River); Ashley Herdering* (Sr., Melrose); Elizabeth Hiltner* (So., Osakis); Beatrice Kjelland* (So., Park River, N.D.); Kristen Petron* (Sr., Rice); Ryne Prigge* (So., Ely); Allyna Storms* (Sr., Becker); Libby Christenson (Jr., Stewartville); Analise Fabre (Jr., St. Charles).

The women’s basketball selections were: Brooklyn Bachmann* (Jr., Minooka, Ill.); Taylor Bray* (Jr., Anoka); Coley Rezabek* (So., Sunrise Beach, Mo.); Taylor Vold* (So., Hermantown); Molly Wenner* (So., Cottage Grove); Claire Wolhowe* (So., Staples); Gabby DuBois (Jr., West Fargo, N.D.); Sydney Zerr (Jr., Shakopee).

The men’s basketball selections were: Zach Baumgartner* (Jr., Kewaunee, Wis.); Griffin Chase* (Jr., Nevis); Derek Thompson* (Jr., Cold Spring); Max Bjorklund (So., Orono); Kade Hart (Jr., Faribault); Cody Landwehr (So., St. Cloud).

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team, student-athletes must maintain a grade-point average of at least 3.20, and Team of Excellence members must carry a cumulative GPA of at least 3.60. For both awards, they must also be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing and must have completed at least one full academic year at his or her institution.

In total, 689 student-athletes from the Northern Sun were recognized on the All-Academic Team. An even 400 were named to the Team of Excellence.