BEMIDJI -- This spring will be one of devoid of sports at Bemidji State after the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced Sunday that its board of directors voted unanimously to suspend all athletic activities and cancel its remaining conference competitions and championships due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

That means empty baseball and softball diamonds, golf courses, and other facilities for the foreseeable future.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans is our top priority,” the league said in a press release. “It is our responsibility to take these unprecedented actions to address this public-health crisis.”

The NSIC had announced on March 12 that it was suspending athletic activities, though stopped short of canceling them at the time. The NCAA had announced earlier that day that all remaining winter and spring championships have been canceled.

BSU teams affected include the baseball, softball, women’s track and field, women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s golf programs. Subsequently, Bemidji State announced Monday that it had suspended all athletic activities, including practices, effective immediately.

The Beaver men’s hockey team, the school’s lone winter team still in action, also saw its season come to an early end due to the cancellation of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and NCAA tournaments.

Where does that leave the Beavers?

The softball team’s doubleheader sweep of Lock Haven University last Friday in Winter Haven, Fla., will end up being the final Bemidji State athletic event of 2019-20. The team had been scheduled to host the University of Jamestown in a doubleheader Tuesday, March 17, but will instead end its campaign with a 10-12 record. Its final 32 games were canceled.

The BSU baseball team went 0-5 on its spring break trip to Arizona last week with a 7-2 loss to Valley City State that capped a 2-10 season. The program opened its campaign on Feb. 21 with a pair of wins over Rockhurst University at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis before dropping 10 straight games. March 28 was scheduled to be the date for the team’s home opener against Augustana. Instead, 38 games left on the schedule will never be played.

Sophomore thrower Zoe Christensen of the women’s track and field team had been set to compete in the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championship in Birmingham, Ala., last weekend before the meet was canceled. The Beavers had set numerous program records this season, but their final four regular-season meets have been wiped out. BSU finished 11th at the NSIC Indoor Championships in its final meet late last month.

The women’s tennis program finished at 7-7 overall with only three matches left in its regular season, all of which were to be played at home. Its most recent match was a 6-1 loss to Winona State on Feb. 29.

The women’s golf team took sixth at the Southwest Minnesota State Spring Invite in Litchfield, Ariz., last Tuesday. The squad had been scheduled to compete at the SMSU Spring Challenge in Avondale, Ariz., last Thursday but did not participate. The tournament was reduced to one round. Bemidji State had one tournament remaining on its regular-season schedule.

The men’s golf team placed second at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Spring Invite in Prescott, Ariz., to end its season last Tuesday. The program had two tournaments left in its regular season.