ATLANTA -- The Harlem Globetrotters announced Monday that they are suspending all remaining games scheduled on their domestic and international tours through mid-May to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Globetrotters were scheduled to be at the Sanford Center in Bemidji on March 30.

The team said in a press release that it encourages ticket holders to hold on to tickets, as the team “will be making every effort to reschedule postponed events as soon as possible.” All tickets for postponed games will be honored, according to the release.

