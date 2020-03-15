Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins agreed to a two-year contract extension on Monday, according to multiple news outlets.

Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney, confirmed the news on social media, but no details were included in the announcement. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is worth $66 million with $61 million guaranteed at signing.

The deal clears $10 million in 2020 cap space for the Vikings, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported.

An eight-year veteran and two-time Pro-Bowl selection, Cousins had signed a three-year, $84 million contract with Minnesota prior to the 2018 season after six seasons with the Washington Redskins.

In 2019, the 31-year-old Cousins helped guide the Vikings to a 10-6 season as well as a wild card berth, beating the New Orleans Saints in the postseason before falling to the San Francisco 49ers. He passed for 3,603 yards and 26 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Cousins was a fourth-round pick by Washington out of Michigan State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He played in 62 games with the Redskins before joining Minnesota in 2018.



