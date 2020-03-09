BURNSVILLE -- The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced Sunday evening that its board of directors has voted unanimously to suspend all athletic activities and cancel its remaining conference competitions and championships due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bemidji State is a member of the NSIC.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans is our top priority,” the league said in a press release. “It is our responsibility to take these unprecedented actions to address this public-health crisis.”

The NSIC had announced Thursday that it was suspending athletic activities, though stopped short of canceling them at the time. The NCAA had announced earlier Thursday that all remaining winter and spring championships have been canceled.

BSU teams affected include the baseball, softball, women’s track and field, women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s golf programs.

MSHSL limits athletic activities amid school closures

BROOKLYN CENTER -- The Minnesota State High School League announced Sunday that, in response to Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to close all K-12 schools in the state from March 18 through March 27, there will be no MSHSL activities and athletics at any member school during that period.

“This includes all participation including, but not limited to training, practices, scrimmages, and contests,” the MSHSL said in a statement.

The MSHSL announced Friday that, until April 6, participation in spring sports and activities is limited to tryouts and practice. That directive will continue, the league said.

“As COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, the MSHSL will continue to monitor the most current information and directives from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Governor of Minnesota, and the Centers for Disease Control,” the statement continued. “The MSHSL will continue to work within the intent and support of the Emergency Executive Order and Department of Health recommendations in its actions and decisions.”

