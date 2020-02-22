ANCHORAGE, Alaska — While the coronavirus outbreak has silenced the sports world, the Iditarod continues on throughout Alaska.

Fitting for an event that dubs itself the "Last Great Race on Earth."

The race started in Anchorage, Alaska on March 7 and the first racer is expected to arrive at the finish line in Nome in the middle of this week. Overall, the mushers and dogs travel 975 miles through mostly wilderness, often in solitude.

Race leader Thomas Waerner of Norway checked into the Bering Sea coastal town of Unalakleet on Sunday, March 15, with 12 dogs in harness. He had a 30-mile lead and was 261 miles from the finish line.

"If you want to win, you have to take some chances," Waerner told reporters. "Maybe it pays off, maybe it doesn't. That's part of the game."

However, Alaska officials announced Thursday that the state had its first positive test for coronavirus. Other events were canceled around the state, but the Iditarod continued.

The public was asked "to not make any nonessential travel to the Nome finish" and Iditarod officials cut back staff to essential personnel that included dog handlers and veterinarians.

Race marshal Mark Nordman was confident the event will be raced to the finish.

"The villages are welcoming us as long as the precautions are taken as mandated," Nordman told the Anchorage Daily News. "We told them we were doing this with the state's support."

Though logistics are challenging and weather can get frosty, Nordman was adamant about one thing:

"If the state of Alaska said the race must stop, we'd stop," Nordman said. "We have not heard that."

The remoteness of Alaska and the sparse population of the state is working in favor of the race.

"Of all the sporting events you can think of, this is probably the only one that you could make reasonably safe at least for the next few days," Jeff Jessee, the dean of the University of Alaska-Anchorage College of Health, told the Washington Post. "I think they got it in just under the wire."

