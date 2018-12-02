BROOKLYN CENTER -- The MSHSL announced Friday afternoon that, until April 6, participation in spring sports and activities is limited to tryouts and practice. “Scrimmages, competitions, practices training sessions or participation with other member school programs is not allowed,” according to a release.

School administrators may place more restrictive limitations on participation at their discretion.

“As COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, the MSHSL will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary,” the release said.

If a school closes, the league also said that the decision to allow practice is “a local control decision” to be made by school administration.

Additionally, there is not any change in the length of each spring sport season. Co-op programs may continue to practice together, as well.

