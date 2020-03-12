BROOKLYN CENTER -- The Minnesota State High School League announced Friday morning the cancellation of the girls basketball state tournament, as well as all remaining section and state boys basketball games, effective immediately.

The decision is the latest in a series of precautionary measures “amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to John Millea of the MSHSL.

Updated statement from the Minnesota State High School League:



Amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the remainder of the girls state basketball tournament and boys section/state basketball tournaments have been canceled. The safety of all concerned is paramount. — John Millea (@MSHSLjohn) March 13, 2020

The move ends the winter sports season for all remaining teams. That list includes the Cass Lake-Bena boys basketball team, which was 22-7 and scheduled to play Ada-Borup in the Section 8A championship game Friday night in Thief River Falls.

“The safety of all concerned is paramount,” Millea tweeted.

As of Friday morning, the MSHSL has not yet announced any decisions regarding the spring sports season. The league also said, “Additional details and information on other upcoming events including Spring Activities will be shared later today.”

