BURNSVILLE -- The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced Thursday evening the suspension of all athletic activities for each of its 16 member institutions, including Bemidji State.

All NSIC contests are suspended immediately due to concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Any nonconference competitions already traveled to are “left to institutional discretion” up to March 16, at which time all athletic activities must cease, the league said in a press release.

The conference said it will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and will make a determination on the remainder of the academic year later this month.

BSU teams affected include the baseball, softball, women’s track and field, women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s golf programs.

Beaver track and field sophomore Zoe Christensen was set to compete in the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championship this weekend in Birmingham, Ala., but the event has been canceled.

The BSU baseball team’s NSIC series at Minnesota State that had been scheduled for March 14-15 in Mankato has also been canceled.

The NCAA announced earlier Thursday that all remaining winter and spring championships have been canceled.

