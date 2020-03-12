All MSHSL state and section championship tournaments will be played as scheduled, but attendance will be limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and a small number of spectators of each participating team.

The attendance limitations apply to the girls basketball state semifinals and finals, the adapted floor hockey state tournament, and all boys section tournament games.

Attendance will be limited at Friday’s Section 8A boys basketball championship between Cass Lake-Bena and Ada-Borup at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The MSHSL also canceled consolation and third-place games for girls basketball and adapted floor hockey that had been scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Red Lake would have played in the consolation bracket Friday after suffering a 57-37 loss to Minneota in the girls basketball state quarterfinals Thursday.

“While the changes in our tournaments are unfortunate, we recognize that a collective community response is critical to supporting the health of our communities and mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” MSHSL executive director Erich Martens said in a press release. “The MSHSL intends to do everything possible to allow participating students who have earned the opportunity to compete in these special tournaments to do so. We will continue to follow guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, The Centers for Disease Control, and the State of Minnesota and will work with League member schools to finish this winter season in the best way possible. We appreciate the partnership with our venues who have gone above and beyond in preparing their venues with additional cleaning and appropriate disease prevention.”

