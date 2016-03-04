The NHL put its season on pause on Thursday amid the global coronavirus pandemic, according to muliple reports.

Commissioner Gary Bettman had a conference call scheduled for 1 p.m. with the Board of Governors, and an official announcement from the league was expected.

Earlier Thursday, the league had advised its teams against conducting morning skates, practices or team meetings.

The league issued a statement on Wednesday night, less than an hour after the NBA announced that it would suspend its season.

"The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA's decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus," the league's statement said. "The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update (Thursday)."

Major League Baseball to delay start

Major League Baseball is set to delay the beginning of the regular season and suspend spring training, ESPN reported on Thursday.

The decision came after a conference call among owners on Thursday.

MLB is in the midst of spring training and the season was scheduled to start on March 26.

Big Ten among several to cancel conference hoops tourneys

The Big Ten, SEC, ACC, Big 12 and American Athletic Conference canceled the remainder of their men's basketball tournaments on Thursday.

The decisions to call an abrupt end to the tournaments reflect concern over the spread of the coronavirus, which was labeled a pandemic Wednesday by the World Health Organization.

"The final decision was made about 11:40 a.m. ET. These are not easy decisions quite naturally. I know how important athletics is to a society as a whole," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said.

"My focus, and I've said from the beginning, is to make sure our student-athletes are at the center. To show some leadership -- it's not easy to do -- but it's the right thing to do."

The NCAA Tournament has not yet been called off, but there is dwindling optimism the event will go on as scheduled.

NCAA president Mark Emmert said Wednesday the tournament would be played without fans. The Final Four site in Atlanta was expected to change from Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons -- to a smaller venue, Emmert said.

All major conference tournaments are expected to be canceled Thursday.

Second Jazz player tests positive

A second Utah Jazz player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team confirmed Thursday morning. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was the player.

All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested positive on Wednesday, and his diagnosis led to the NBA opting to suspend its season indefinitely.

"Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter. "Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive."

Gobert, 27, was seen touching every reporter's microphone stationed at the podium at the end of a media session on Monday that addressed, in part, the coronavirus. His action was perceived to be done in a joking manner.

Mitchell, 23, leads the Jazz by averaging 24.2 points per game.

Players and staff for Utah remain in quarantine at a hotel in Oklahoma City pending the results of all coronavirus tests.

All members of the franchise who traveled on the team charter were required to submit to a cheek swab to test for COVID-19 after Gobert tested positive. The Jazz originally thought Gobert had the flu, and he was listed as questionable for Wednesday night's game with the Thunder, which was canceled.

The NBA told teams that have played the Jazz in the past 10 days that they should self-quarantine. Utah's opponents since March 2 were the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

Players Championship, PGA Tour



The Players Championship began as scheduled Thursday with an autograph restriction for fans attending the event at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The PGA announced late Wednesday it would begin the tournament as scheduled. Players in the field, including 47 of the top 50 in the World Golf Rankings, were informed via a series of text messages of restrictions in place designed to limit or eliminate fan contact.

The Tour announced that the final three rounds will be played without fans on the course.. That policy will remain in place until April 5.

As the first round got underway, additional hand sanitizing stations were available to fans.

MLS suspends season for 30 days, effective immediately

Major League Soccer on Thursday suspended all games for 30 days, effective immediately.

The league said it was continuing to work with the coronavirus task force and public health officials and would "communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events" at a later date.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season -- based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a league statement. "We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."

ATP suspends play for six weeks due to coronavirus

The ATP suspended play in two active events in Kazakhstan and South Africa on Thursday and announced a six-week suspension of the men's professional tennis tour due to escalating health and safety issues arising from the global outbreak of COVID-19, also knows as coronavirus.

All ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events scheduled through the week of April 20 are canceled and will not be played.

"This is not a decision that was taken lightly and it represents a great loss for our tournaments, players, and fans worldwide. However we believe this is the responsible action needed at this time in order to protect the health and safety of our players, staff, the wider tennis community and general public health in the face of this global pandemic," Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP chairman, said in a statement. "The worldwide nature of our sport and the international travel required presents significant risks and challenges in today's circumstances, as do the increasingly restrictive directives issued by local authorities. We continue to monitor this on a daily basis and we look forward to the Tour resuming when the situation improves. In the meantime, our thoughts and well-wishes are with all those that have been affected by the virus."

Including the recent cancellation of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., additional events called off are the Miami Open, Fayez Sarofim & Co U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, and the Hungarian Open in Budapest.

Michigan, Ohio State, Cincinnati cancel spring games

Michigan is among the schools to cancel their spring football games in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio State, Cincinnati and Kent State also called off their games shortly after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced an order to suspend "mass gatherings" due to the outbreak.

Michigan announced that it won't play the scrimmage scheduled for April 18 in Ann Arbor, Mich. In addition, the Wolverines announced in a release that coaches no longer will go on recruiting trips and the campus won't host recruits on any visits.

Per the release: "The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is paramount as we assess the near and long-term potential impacts. This is a rapidly evolving situation."

The Bearcats were to play April 10, with the Buckeyes and the Golden Flashes were set for April 11 games.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day also announced a pause in recruiting activities.