The NCAA announced Thursday afternoon it has cancelled the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

"The decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given the ongoing decisions by other entities," a release from the NCAA said.

Earlier, No. 1 Kansas and No. 10 Duke said Thursday, March 12, they will not play in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament should it go on as scheduled.

NHL suspends season

The National Hockey League suspended its season on Thursday due to the global coronavirus outbreak which could prevent the league from awarding a Stanley Cup champion for only the third time in its history.

The decision, announced by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in a statement after an emergency conference call with the board of governors, came a day after the NBA suspended its season until further notice after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

Bettman said that since NHL teams share facilities and locker rooms with NBA clubs it now seems likely a member of the NHL community will test positive at some point and therefore it was no longer appropriate to play games.

"We will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions – including by self-quarantine, where appropriate," said Bettman.

"Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup."

The NHL has 24 teams in the United States and seven in Canada, and the league's original schedule shows the last day of the 2019-20 regular season listed as April 4 with the Stanley Cup Playoffs starting the following week and ending in mid-June.

Both the end of regular season and last possible date for the Stanley Cup Final (June 13) may have to be adjusted depending on how long play remains suspended.

Only twice before has the Stanley Cup not been awarded: in 1919 because of the Spanish flu; and in 2005 when the season was called off due to a lockout.

Major League Baseball to delay start

Major League Baseball will delay its 2020 season's opening day by at least two weeks and spring training games will be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league said on Thursday.

The season had been scheduled to start on March 26.

"This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs and our millions of loyal fans," the league said in a statement.

"MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season."

The league added that it will announce effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

Big Ten among several to cancel conference hoops tourneys

Conference basketball tournaments across the country were canceled Thursday due to the coronavirus crisis, with many of them already in progress.

The Power 5 leagues -- ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12 -- canceled their men's tournaments, as did the American Athletic Conference, Atlantic 10, Big East, Conference USA, MAC, America East, MAAC, Big Sky and WAC.

The Big East made its decision during halftime of Thursday's quarterfinal game between Creighton and St. John's at Madison Square Garden.

"These are not easy decisions quite naturally. I know how important athletics is to a society as a whole," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said.

"My focus, and I've said from the beginning, is to make sure our student-athletes are at the center. To show some leadership -- it's not easy to do -- but it's the right thing to do."

The NCAA Tournament has not yet been called off, but there is dwindling optimism the event will go on as scheduled.

NCAA president Mark Emmert said Wednesday the tournament would be played without fans. The Final Four site in Atlanta was expected to change from Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons -- to a smaller venue, Emmert said..

Second Jazz player tests positive

A second Utah Jazz player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team confirmed Thursday morning. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was the player.

All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested positive on Wednesday, and his diagnosis led to the NBA opting to suspend its season indefinitely.

"Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter. "Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive."

Gobert, 27, was seen touching every reporter's microphone stationed at the podium at the end of a media session on Monday that addressed, in part, the coronavirus. His action was perceived to be done in a joking manner.

Mitchell, 23, leads the Jazz by averaging 24.2 points per game.

Players and staff for Utah remain in quarantine at a hotel in Oklahoma City pending the results of all coronavirus tests.

All members of the franchise who traveled on the team charter were required to submit to a cheek swab to test for COVID-19 after Gobert tested positive. The Jazz originally thought Gobert had the flu, and he was listed as questionable for Wednesday night's game with the Thunder, which was canceled.

The NBA told teams that have played the Jazz in the past 10 days that they should self-quarantine. Utah's opponents since March 2 were the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

Players Championship, PGA Tour on as scheduled



The Players Championship began as scheduled Thursday with an autograph restriction for fans attending the event at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The PGA announced late Wednesday it would begin the tournament as scheduled. Players in the field, including 47 of the top 50 in the World Golf Rankings, were informed via a series of text messages of restrictions in place designed to limit or eliminate fan contact.

The Tour announced that the final three rounds will be played without fans on the course. That policy will remain in place until April 5.

As the first round got underway, additional hand sanitizing stations were available to fans.

MLS suspends season for 30 days, effective immediately

Major League Soccer on Thursday suspended all games for 30 days, effective immediately.

The league said it was continuing to work with the coronavirus task force and public health officials and would "communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events" at a later date.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season -- based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a league statement. "We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."

ATP suspends play for six weeks due to coronavirus

The ATP suspended play in two active events in Kazakhstan and South Africa on Thursday and announced a six-week suspension of the men's professional tennis tour due to escalating health and safety issues arising from the global outbreak of COVID-19, also knows as coronavirus.

All ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events scheduled through the week of April 20 are canceled and will not be played.

"This is not a decision that was taken lightly and it represents a great loss for our tournaments, players, and fans worldwide. However we believe this is the responsible action needed at this time in order to protect the health and safety of our players, staff, the wider tennis community and general public health in the face of this global pandemic," Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP chairman, said in a statement. "The worldwide nature of our sport and the international travel required presents significant risks and challenges in today's circumstances, as do the increasingly restrictive directives issued by local authorities. We continue to monitor this on a daily basis and we look forward to the Tour resuming when the situation improves. In the meantime, our thoughts and well-wishes are with all those that have been affected by the virus."

Including the recent cancellation of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., additional events called off are the Miami Open, Fayez Sarofim & Co U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, and the Hungarian Open in Budapest.

NASCAR to race without fans at Atlanta, Homestead

NASCAR announced Thursday that the upcoming races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway will be held without fans.

The circuit was the latest sports organization to alter plans because of the spread of the coronavirus.

The NASCAR Cup Series races are scheduled for this Sunday in Atlanta and March 22 in Miami.

Michigan, Ohio State, Cincinnati cancel spring games

Michigan is among the schools to cancel their spring football games in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio State, Cincinnati and Kent State also called off their games shortly after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced an order to suspend "mass gatherings" due to the outbreak.

Michigan announced that it won't play the scrimmage scheduled for April 18 in Ann Arbor, Mich. In addition, the Wolverines announced in a release that coaches no longer will go on recruiting trips and the campus won't host recruits on any visits.

Per the release: "The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is paramount as we assess the near and long-term potential impacts. This is a rapidly evolving situation."

The Bearcats were to play April 10, with the Buckeyes and the Golden Flashes were set for April 11 games.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day also announced a pause in recruiting activities.