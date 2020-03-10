Players and staff for the Utah Jazz remain in quarantine at a hotel in Oklahoma City pending the results of coronavirus tests.

All members of the franchise who traveled on the team charter were required to submit to a cheek swab to tested for COVID-19 after All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested positive. The Jazz originally thought Gobert had the flu and he was listed as questionable for Wednesday night's game, which was canceled.

The Jazz are following instructions from local and national health officials, the team said.

Returning to Utah will be a challenge and is likely to involve multiple chartered flights -- one for players and staff who test positive and another for those who don't.

Jazz players weren't cleared to leave Chesapeake Energy Arena until 2:10 a.m. ET and returned to their hotel. Gobert did not leave the hotel on Wednesday and never entered the arena.

A hotel will be made available for Jazz players and staff upon returning to Utah, where quarantine will be needed for 72 hours even for players who did not test positive.

However, ESPN Stats and Research reported Gobert shared the court with 34 different players since Friday. The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks were among the teams advised to quarantine.

The Washington Wizards advised players and staff to self quarantine for three days out of concern for the spread of coronavirus.

NHL advises teams against morning skates, practices Thursday

The NHL has advised its teams against conducting morning skates, practices or team meetings on Thursday.

The league expects to hold a conference call with the NHL Board of Governors at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Thursday to discuss the next steps in regard to the coronavirus pandemic, multiple outlets reported.

The league issued a statement on Wednesday night, less than an hour after the NBA announced that it would suspend its season.

Players Championship begins with fan gallery, autograph ban

The Players Championship began as scheduled Thursday with an autograph restriction for fans attending the event at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The PGA announced late Wednesday it would begin the tournament as scheduled. Players in the field, including 47 of the top 50 in the World Golf Rankings, were informed via a series of text messages of restrictions in place designed to limit or eliminate fan contact.

The Tour announced an update would be provided by noon on Thursday, which could include playing the final three rounds without fans on the course.

As the first round got underway, additional hand sanitizing stations were available to fans.

The PGA said "this is obviously a very fluid situation that requires constant review, communication and transparency, and we are dedicated to all three aspects."

Miami Open tennis tournament suspended over coronavirus

MIAMI — The Miami Open, which brings together the top men's and women's tennis players in the world, has been suspended due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, the Miami-Dade County mayor said on Thursday.

"Although we do not have community spread at this time, we want to take the preemptive steps to keep it that way," Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said in a written statement cancelling mass gatherings in the area.

A March 22 NASCAR race at the Homestead Miami Speedway was also postponed, Gimenez said, adding that the racing association would decide whether or not to hold the race without fans.

Last year’s Miami Open featured players from over 40 countries and attracted nearly 400,000 spectators.

The inaugural edition of the multi-nation Fed Cup finals that were scheduled to be held in Budapest next month was postponed on Wednesday due to the outbreak.