Due to the coronavirus, the NCAA will hold its tournaments, including men's hockey and men's and women's basketball, without fans.

Only essential staff and limited family members will be allowed.

NCAA president Mark Emmert announced this in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel," Emmert said. "Based on their advice and my discussion with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States.

"The decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."

For men's hockey, the NCAA regionals are scheduled for March 27-29 in Loveland, Colo., Albany, N.Y., Worcester, Mass., and Allentown, Pa. The University of North Dakota is the No. 1-ranked team in the Pairwise Rankings, which are used to seed and select the 16-team NCAA tournament field. So, the Fighting Hawks are a lock to be in the field.

The Minnesota Gophers, who play at Penn State, were already set to play in an empty arena as Penn State had earlier announced on Wednesday that no spectators will be allowed at their home games for all sports, effective immediately.

The announcements follow a growing trend nationwide, as sporting events and other places where people gather in large groups are being restricted, postponed or cancelled in an effort to limit spread of the virus, also known as COVID-19, which has now been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.