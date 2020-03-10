Bailey Drewes, a 2011 graduate of Bemidji High School, finished 66th out of 390 runners in the women's race at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta on Feb. 29 with a time of 2 hours, 42 minutes, 11 seconds. The top-three finishers in the women's and men's races earned spots on the 2020 U.S. Olympic team that will travel to Tokyo this summer. A graduate of the College of St. Benedict, Drewes now resides in Ithaca, N.Y., where she works as a nutrition research coordinator for Cornell University.