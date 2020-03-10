Emily Wade

Junior, girls basketball

Emily Wade led the offensive efforts for Bemidji on Thursday during the program’s first section championship appearance in 10 years. With a number of highlight-reel shots, the junior guard tallied a team-high 12 points against Alexandria, Class 3A’s second-best scoring defense, in a 63-51 loss in Detroit Lakes. Wade’s hustle and active presence helped the Lumberjacks navigate through their offensive woes in the first half, which, in turn, gave BHS a chance down the stretch.

Quincy Wilson

Senior, boys basketball

Quincy Wilson aided the Lumberjacks in reaching the Section 8-3A semifinals with a team-high 15-point performance in an opening-round win over Little Falls on Tuesday. The senior point guard also produced five assists and five steals for a well rounded showing. In a dramatic 71-62 semifinal loss to Alexandria on Friday, Wilson finished with seven points, six rebounds and six assists, and he even took a charge. Wilson and BHS finished 19-7 on the year.