The Northland Fat Bike Rally, hosted by the Bemidji Area Mountain Bikers, was held over the weekend at Lake Bemidji State Park.

The rally consisted of 10K and 28K race courses with a start on Lake Bemidji. A free-will donation taken for participation was split between the TrekNorth Mountain Bike Club and the Bemidji Composite Mountain Bike Team.

Here are the results for men in the 28K race:

First: Matt Lee, 1:11

Second: Jeremie Van Ryswyk, 1:11

Third: Bonner Karger, 1:13

(There were no female entrants in the 28K race.)

Here are the results for men in the 10K race:

First: Caige Jambor, 32:35

Second: Dan Gannon, 35:10

Third: Charlie Merhar, 35:21

Here are the results for women in the 10K race:

First: Aili Kultala, 37:30

Second: Kristina Van Wilgen, 39:54

Third: Danielle Goldfarb, 46:34