Katie Alto

Senior, girls basketball

Katie Alto helped keep Bemidji’s season afloat during the first two rounds of the Section 8-3A Tournament. Alto took over Thursday’s opening-round win against St. Cloud Apollo, finishing with a game-high 23 points and sparking the Lumberjacks to life after a subpar start. Then in Saturday’s semifinals, Alto poured in 17 first-half points as part of a 69-54 victory over Sartell-St. Stephen. BHS will compete in its first section title game in 10 years on Thursday.

Colten Jensen

Senior, boys basketball

Colten Jensen joined one of the most exclusive clubs at Bemidji High School on Thursday. The senior forward reached 1,000 career points during a rocking 75-51 win over Detroit Lakes to cap the regular season. Entering the night 18 points shy of the milestone, Jensen finished with 21 to become just the eighth player in program history accomplish the feat. Earlier in the week, Jensen also had 17 points in Monday’s road victory over Brainerd.