BEMIDJI -- Bemidji native Joe Polo and Tabitha Peterson of Minneapolis pulled off a tiebreaker win Saturday afternoon to keep their title hopes alive in the 2020 USA Curling Mixed Doubles National Championship at Bemidji Curling Club. After finishing 3-2 in the round-robin, Polo and Peterson squared off with Katherine Gourianova and Eli Clawson for the final quarterfinal spot and earned a 10-5 victory.

The duo then advanced into Sunday’s semifinals with a 10-7 quarterfinal win over Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys Saturday evening after scoring three in the eighth and final end.

Sarah Anderson and Korey Dropkin advanced directly to the semifinals after finishing as the only unbeaten team in the round-robin, going 5-0 to win Pool A Saturday morning. Cory Christensen and John Shuster also qualified directly for the semifinals with a 3-2 record to top Pool B.

Bemidji’s Riley Fenson and teammate Christine McMakin of Minneapolis finished 0-5 in the round-robin.

The other quarterfinal Saturday evening saw Monica Walker and Alex Leichter eliminate Becca and Matt Hamilton in a 7-6 comeback win with Walker/Leichter scoring two in the eighth end to claim victory.

Those results set up semifinal matches that pit Peterson/Polo with Anderson/Dropkin, and Christensen/Shuster with Walker/Leichter. Both games will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday with the winners advancing to the championship at 3:30 p.m.

Lakeland PBS will televise and livestream Sunday’s action online at teamusa.org/USA-Curling/webstream. The matches will be available on television throughout northern and central Minnesota on cable, Dish Network, DirecTV, YouTubeTV, and over-the-air as well as on the Minnesota Channel throughout Minnesota and North Dakota. Check your local listings for more details on where to find the games.

The national champion will advance to represent the U.S. at the 2020 World Mixed Doubles Championship later this spring in Kelowna, British Columbia. The U.S. will also begin earning qualification points for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games starting with the upcoming World Mixed Doubles Championship. Plus, the top-three finishers this week will qualify for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Mixed Doubles Team Trials next winter in Irvine, Calif.

Draw 5 Results

Bear/Stopera def. McMakin/Fenson, 7-1 (6 ends)

Christensen/Shuster def. Rhyme/Smith, 8-2 (6 ends)

Peterson/Polo def. Agre/McLean, 6-5 (extra end)

Hamilton/Hamilton def. Gourianova/Clawson, 8-0 (4 ends)

Persinger/Plys\u0009 def. Clark/Bond, 5-3 (7 ends)

Anderson/Dropkin def. Walker/Leichter, 8-3 (6 ends)

Tiebreaker Result

Peterson/Polo def. Gourianova/Clawson, 10-5 (7 ends)

Quarterfinal Results

Peterson/Polo def. Persinger/Plys, 10-7

Walker/Leichter def. Hamilton/Hamilton, 7-6