BEMIDJI -- With one day in the books, only a trio of teams remain unbeaten at the 2020 USA Curling Mixed Doubles National Championship in Bemidji. The Sarah Anderson/Korey Dropkin and Vicky Persinger/Chris Plys rinks sit atop the Pool A standings, while Becca and Matt Hamilton lead Pool B following Thursday’s two rounds at the Bemidji Curling Club. All three teams are a perfect 2-0.

As for the Bemidji natives in the field, Joe Polo and Tabitha Peterson (Minneapolis) opened play with a 9-4 victory over the Madison Bear/Andrew Stopera rink before succumbing to the Hamiltons 8-7 after an extra end. Bemidji’s Riley Fenson and Christine McMakin (White Bear Lake) suffered losses to Cristin Clark/Chris Bond (9-4) and Persinger/Plys (7-3).

Round-robin play continues Friday at the curling club with draws scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Lakeland PBS is streaming matches online at lptv.org/curling throughout the tournament.

Draw 1 Results

Persinger/Plys def. Walker/Leichter, 8-5

Clark/Bond def. McMakin/Fenson, 9-4

Anderson/Dropkin def. Bear/Stopera, 11-3 (7 ends)

Peterson/Polo def. Rhyme/Smith, 9-4 (7 ends)

Christensen/Shuster def. Gourianova/Clawson, 7-4 (7 ends)

Hamilton/Hamilton def. Agre/McLean\u0009, 7-4 (7 ends)

Draw 2 Results

Agre/McLean def. Christensen/Shuster, 7-6

Hamilton/Hamilton def. Peterson/Polo, 8-7 (extra end)

Persinger/Plys\u0009 def. McMakin/Fenson, 7-3 (7 ends)

Anderson/Dropkin def. Clark/Bond, 9-3 (6 ends)

Walker/Leichter def. Bear/Stopera, 6-3

Gourianova/Clawson def. Rhyme/Smith, 6-4