Jenna Jones

Senior, girls basketball

Jenna Jones didn’t score, she didn’t rebound, and she didn’t even touch the ball. But she played. The Bemidji senior had one final moment on the floor after concussion-like symptoms all but ended her season in the 2019-20 opener. Jones started Thursday’s game against Moorhead, exiting after the tipoff to a big ovation from the home crowd. Her teammates delivered from then on with an overtime win, the program’s first victory over the Spuds in seven years.

Aiden Saari

Junior, boys swimming and diving

Aiden Saari is off to the state meet for the first time in his career after being named Section 5A Diver of the Year on Saturday. The junior Lumberjack placed first at the section meet in Morris, edging out Alexandria’s Caden Kavanagh by 3.9 points in the finals. Saari recorded a 156.55 total in the prelims and a 240.50 by the semifinals, trailing Kavanagh each time, but he topped the podium with a 355.95 finals score.