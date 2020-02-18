BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Middle School’s spring activity night for parents and students is set for Thursday, March 12, at 6 p.m. in the north gym. Anyone in sixth, seventh or eighth grade who would like to participate in track, boys tennis, baseball, softball, or golf should attend this meeting.

Attendees will receive practice and competition schedules at the meeting.

In order to participate in a spring sport, students must have a current Minnesota State High School League sports physical on file at the middle school along with a signed eligibility form. Online registration is available after March 1. For more information, call the activities office at 218-333-3215, ext. 52021.