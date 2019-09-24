Gwendoline Youso

Senior, girls Nordic skiing

Gwendoline Youso capped her Nordic skiing run with the Lumberjacks with the best state performance of her career. The four-time state participant finished the Giants Ridge course in 36:51.3, good for 41st overall. Youso shaved off more than three minutes from last year’s time and jumped up 49 spots on the leaderboard. Youso’s place is the best finish for a Bemidji girls skier since Jenna Truedson took 32nd in 2014 in 41:12.1.

Colton Hinrichs

Junior, wrestling

Colton Hinrichs helped fuel Bemidji to the Section 8-3A title on Saturday as one of five Lumberjacks with a spotless 3-0 record. Hinrichs had the most impressive showing of the bunch, starting his day by winning an 18-6 major decision at 182 pounds. Hinrichs dropped down to 170 for the semifinal bout, winning by fall in 1:19. And in the championship, Hinrichs’ move back up to 182 didn’t stop him from posting another pin within 1:46.