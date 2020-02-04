BIWABIK -- Logan Jensen led the way for the Bemidji High School Nordic skiing team at the MSHSL State Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Friday.

Five Lumberjacks competed individually with Jensen, a junior, placing a team-best 29th overall with a time of 30:39.3 in the boys pursuit. Trailing behind him from BHS were junior Nick Youso in 54th (31:30.7) and freshman Louis Morrissey in 136th (34:36.7).

Senior Gwendoline Youso posted the top time among the Bemidji girls at the meet, clocking a time of 36:51.3 to finish 41st overall. Sophomore Mary Beth Mathews followed for the Lumberjacks and placed 102nd with a time of 39:18.1.

St. Paul Highland Park sophomore Molly Moening claimed the girls individual state title by clocking a time of 32:16.1, while Mounds Park Academy senior Henry Snider captured the boys title with a mark of 28:24.2.

Forest Lake brought home the boys team state championship by winning a tiebreaker with Minneapolis Southwest after the schools each finished with 401 points. St. Paul Highland Park edged out Forest Lake for the girls team state championship.