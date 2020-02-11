Taylor Wade

Senior, girls basketball

Taylor Wade helped the Lumberjacks snap a modest two-game losing streak with a career-high 16 points in Saturday’s 72-61 comeback win over Zimmerman. The performance also came less than 24 hours after the senior forward produced 13 points against Detroit Lakes on Friday. Wade averaged 10.3 points on the week, more than double her season average. Her efforts also have Bemidji out to 15 wins, one shy of tying last season’s mark for the program’s most since 2009-10.

Matt Arel

Junior, boys basketball

Matt Arel was a big difference maker in Bemidji’s 77-66 victory over Sartell-St. Stephen on Saturday. The junior forward sank all four of his 3-point attempts en route to a team-high 15-point performance. Arel scored 12 of 13 Lumberjack points during the team’s separating run in the first half, which held firm for the rest of the afternoon. Paired with Tuesday’s four-overtime win over St. Cloud Tech, BHS has won 12 of 13 games since mid-December.