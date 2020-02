WALKER -- MMA returns to Northern Lights Casino in Walker with North Star Combat 13 set for Saturday, Feb. 8. Doors open at 6 p.m. with fights starting at 7 p.m.

The card includes the following bouts: Justin Isaacson vs. Chato Wiest (225 lbs.); Casey Goulet vs. Andrew Yatskis (155); John Ivaniszyn vs. Zachary Frink (205); Dan Svalen vs. Christopher Clark (265); JohnVictor Silamba vs. Erik Van Tuyl (170); David Johannes vs. Joey Hart (175); Thomas Dirckx vs. McCoy Tekautz (165); and Roger Smith vs. Jake Thiel (145).

Tickets are available for $19, $29 and $39. Actor and MMA fan Freddie Prinze Jr. will make a guest appearance.