Tatum Offerdahl

Sophomore, gymnastics

Tatum Offerdahl helped the Lumberjacks knock off Detroit Lakes, a perennial Class A contender, with her all-around performance on Saturday. Offerdahl took second in the all-around at 36.825, including second on bars and floor, and her 9.35 on vault alongside Lauren Berg, Lauren Lundquist and Leah Lucas was part of Bemidji’s record-setting mark of 37.1. In all, BHS has established seven new program records this winter, with Offerdahl taking part in four of them.

Brooks Matetich

Sophomore, boys swimming and diving

Brooks Matetich guided BHS to two first-place markers on the week, defeating Park Rapids in a dual meet Thursday and topping the Last Chance Invite field on Saturday. Matetich was a perfect 4-for-4 on Thursday, claiming first in the 200 free, 500 free and as part of the 200 free and 400 free relay teams. Matetich’s 400 free relay team was also first on Saturday, and he added two more second-place times, as Bemidji claimed the top spot.