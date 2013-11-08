Lindsey Hildenbrand

Senior, girls basketball

Lindsey Hildenbrand helped the Jacks to their fourth straight win with a pair of home victories against Grand Rapids and Brainerd. Hildenbrand finished with nine and 12 points, respectively, but it was Bemidji’s defense that capped the week. BHS held Brainerd scoreless over the final 4 minutes, 49 seconds. Hildenbrand netted six points herself in a closing 11-0 run and had the defensive production to match for the program’s first win over the Warriors since 2014.

Silas Hess

Senior, boys basketball

Silas Hess went the extra mile for Bemidji. The senior guard had seven points and six assists in a win at Thief River Falls, but it was his 14-point, nine-assist performance against Detroit Lakes that went above and beyond. Hess took an elbow to the eyebrow in the second half against the Lakers, got stitched up on-site and returned to lead BHS to a comeback victory. He scored all five Lumberjack points in overtime, Bemidji’s ninth win in 10 games.