BEMIDJI -- Regardless of the field, Gwendoline and Nick Youso often stand out among the pack.

“They’re both very dedicated athletes,” Bemidji High School Nordic skiing coach Mark Walters said. “They’re both really good team leaders, and they’re captains. It’s actually pretty special.”

Gwendoline, a senior, and Nick, a junior, have respectively led the girls and boys teams practically all season. The siblings have each other to thank for that.

“It’s actually super cool,” Gwendoline said. “I come from a big family. I have four siblings, so we’ve been really competitive throughout the years. Skiing on the same team as him, we really push each other.”

“We’re both pretty competitive and like to be at the top. But we also like to help each other out as much as we can,” Nick added. “… We’re both leading the team and pushing them along. It’s been a great season.”

Both continued the trend at the Northstar Classic on Tuesday, each placing second in the field at the Movil Maze Recreation Area north of Bemidji. Nick clocked in at 16:01.0 and Gwendoline at 19:44.4.

“It’s hard during races because I don’t get to watch him, or sometimes he doesn’t get to watch me,” Gwendoline said. “But in the end, we both get to celebrate together. … We’re able to be supportive.”

As a team, BHS placed second in both the boys and girls races, trailing only the Little Falls boys and Moorhead girls.

Logan Jensen had the next-best finish for Bemidji, placing fifth in the boys heat at 16:30.2. Nathan Vleck (17:30.4, 10th) and Seth Lindgren (17.49.8, 13th) also contributed to the team score of 374.

For the girls, Madeline Simula recorded a 21:28.6 finish for ninth, and Regan DeWitt (22.08.9) and Mary Beth Mathews (22:10.0) were 11th and 12th to round out the team’s 370 total.

Jackson Grant placed first among the boys in 15:25.5, leading the Flyers to a 383 team score. Abbie Ishaug led all girls skiers with a 19:05.8 mark as part of the Spuds’ 391 tally.

Movil Maze also hosted its first-ever high school meet, which was an added plus for the Jacks.

“Because we use this course, I think they obviously have a bit of an advantage,” Walters said of his team. “They were really excited about racing here. We’ve never held a high school race out here, so it was a nice way to showcase this trail system.”

And with the Section 8A meet on the horizon -- approaching quickly on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Maplelag Ski Area in Callaway, Minn. -- the Yousos hope to showcase even more than they did Tuesday.

“It’ll be interesting to see what we can do,” Nick said. “(Our goal) is definitely to make it to state as a team. If not… give it all we can and get us a few individuals if we can. But definitely making it to state as a team is our top priority.”

The boys haven’t claimed a section title since 2008, while the girls have won it the past two seasons. If the girls want to make it a three-peat, Gwendoline knows everyone needs to bring their A-game.

“As a team, we’re super-duper young. We have a lot of potential,” she said. “We’re going to give it our best shot. We’re working on being positive and making sure the freshmen know they have to step up a little bit more, and they can’t just rely on the seniors or the juniors.”

Walters believes in his bunch, too.

“They’ve got such determination,” he said of the girls. “And the boys are probably at the best they’ve ever been in a long time. I mean, they are on fire. … We’ve got high expectations there.”

TrekNorth takes part

TrekNorth also fielded full teams, placing fifth on both the boys and girls leaderboards.

Josh Godding (18.52.8, 19th) had the best finish among all Sundogs, while David Carlson (20:28.0, 36th), Sam Wielenburg (22.57.9, 52nd) and Luca Bruening (26:33.8, 64th) closed the team score for the boys.

On the girls’ side, Liga Lagzdina placed 37th with a time of 27:32.1, while Pamela Moen (30:27.0, 47th), Caitlynn Wittner (30:50.6, 48th) and Mags Mascia (33:54.9, 53rd) cemented the team’s top four.





Boys Team Results

1-Little Falls 383; 2-Bemidji 374; 3-Moorhead 359; 4-Detroit Lakes 341; 5-TrekNorth 233.

Bemidji Boys Individual Results

2-Nick Youso 16:01.0; 5-Logan Jensen 16:30.2; 10-Nathan Vleck 17:30.4; 13-Seth Lindgren 17:49.8; 15-Louis Morrissey 18:08.3; 17-Cameron Carleton 18:25.5; 18-Riley Schollett 18:49.3; 21-Jack Mueller 19:03.3; 25-Ethan Pollock 19:45.5; 26-Bryce Kondos 19:49.3; 30-Cooper Kuzel 20:07.0; 31-Daniel Roberts 20:12.3; 34-Sam Schulze 20:25.7; 39-Brent Nistler 21:00.9; 44-Hayden Hommes 21:41.7; 47-Luca Saez 22:35.6; 48-Treyton Pearson 22:43.1; 49-Paul Louvar 22:45.5; 50-Brett Kurschner 22:50.1; 53-Kyle Dahl 23:03.3; 55-Simon Jones 23:55.2; 56-Gavin Jonkowski 24:07.7; 57-Isaak McDonald 24:08.1; 62-Jackson Cole 24:58.9.

TrekNorth Boys Individual Results

19-Josh Godding 18:52.8; 36-David Carlson 20:28.0; 52-Sam Wielenburg 22:57.9; 64-Luca Bruening 26:33.8; 65-Cade Hotzier 27:16.8; 68-Mason Derby 46:28.0.

Girls Team Results

1-Moorhead 391; 2-Bemidji 370; 3-Little Falls 366; 4-Detroit Lakes 279; 5-TrekNorth 219.

Bemidji Girls Individual Results

2-Gwendoline Youso 19:44.4; 9-Madeline Simula 21:28.6; 11-Regan DeWitt 22:08.9; 12-Mary Beth Mathews 22:10.0; 15-Clara Anderson-Cameron 22:46.4; 16-Lily Krona 22:56.6; 17-Ella Simula 23:10.0; 18-Kate Martin 23:11.7; 21-Grace Carleton 23:33.2; 23-Eerika Valtonen 23:43.8; 25-Camille McDermott 24:37.7; 26-Sophia Jones 24:38.0; 27-Cora Geerdes 24:46.1; 32-Anna Renn 26:14.6; 33-Amira Raukar 26:14.9; 35-Peyton Oelrich 26:58.8; 39-Isabelle Meyer 27:41.5; 46-Abigail Starkenburg 30:11.4; 58-Caitlin Peters 51:30.0.

TrekNorth Girls Individual Results

37-Liga Lagzdina 27:32.1; 47-Pamela Moen 30:27.0; 48-Caitlynn Wittner 30:50.6; 53-Mags Mascia 33:54.9; 56-Nevaeh Day 39:08.8; 57-Martina Anile 40:23.5.