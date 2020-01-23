LITTLE FALLS -- Nick Youso guided the Bemidji High School boys Nordic skiing team to a first-place finish at the Little Falls Invitational held at Camp Ripley on Thursday, while Gwendoline Youso led the BHS girls to third place at the meet. The Yousos each posted second-place finishes individually.

Nick Youso was only 18 seconds short of first place as he became one of three Lumberjack boys to place in the top seven. Logan Jensen (33:52) followed in fifth with Louis Morrissey (34:33) taking seventh.

Nathan Vleck (35:50) rounded out the team’s top four with his 14th-place showing, as he nosed out two Little Falls skiers at the line to clinch first place for Bemidji by only four points on the host Flyers, 376-372.

Only two seconds separated Gwendoline Youso from first place in the girls event. Three other Lumberjacks -- Demi Fisher (14th, 41:44), Regan DeWitt (17th, 42:12) and Mary Beth Mathews (20th, 42:31) -- finished within the top 20 to comprise the team’s score of 351, good for third place behind only Brainerd (376) and Moorhead (370).

Bemidji will next host the Northstar Invitational on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Movil Maze Recreation Area north of Bemidji.

Boys Team Results

1-Bemidji 376; 2-Little Falls 372; 3-Brainerd 340; 4-Moorhead 322; 5-Mora 321; 6-Detroit Lakes 289; 7-Fergus Falls 261; 8-Alexandria 241; 9-St. Cloud Tech 228; 10-Sartell-Cathedral 161; 11-Apollo/Sauk Rapids-Rice 87; 12-Saint John’s 84; 13-Willmar 74.

BHS Boys Results

2-Nick Youso 32:19; 5-Logan Jensen 33:52; 7-Louis Morrissey 34:33; 14-Nathan Vleck 35:50; 25-Seth Lindgren 37:03; 38-Jack Mueller 38:27; 39-Riley Schollett 38:29; 46-Brent Nistler 39:33; 58-Cooper Kuzel 40:19.

Girls Team Results

1-Brainerd 376; 2-Moorhead 370; 3-Bemidji 351; 4-Mora 349; 5-Alexandria 328; 6-Little Falls 307; 7-Sartell-Cathedral 272; 8-St. Cloud Tech 233; 9-Fergus Falls 123; 10-Detroit Lakes 115; 11-Apollo/Sauk Rapids-Rice 51; 12-Saint John’s 35.

BHS Girls Results

2-Gwendoline Youso 38:21; 14-Demi Fisher 41:44; 17-Regan DeWitt 42:12; 20-Mary Beth Mathews 42:31; 25-Lily Krona 43:02; 29-Kate Martin 43:41; 31-Anna Renn 43:42; 36-Ella Simula 43:58; 37-Madeline Simula 44:35; 39-Clara Anderson-Cameron 44:46.