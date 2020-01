BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Knights of Columbus Council is sponsoring the annual local free-throw championship this weekend.

The competition will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, in the St. Philip’s Catholic School gymnasium. It is open to boys and girls ages 9-14.

Local winners will advance to district competition and vie for spots in the regional and state competitions.