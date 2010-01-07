Nettie Kimble

Junior, girls hockey

Nettie Kimble reached a personal milestone in Thursday’s game against Roseau. The junior goalie made 31 saves on the night -- a number that’s nothing new to Kimble -- but her final save of the first period was also the 1,500th of her high school career. Despite the loss against the powerhouse Rams, Kimble’s second Lumberjack Athlete of the Week award has been nearly four seasons in the making ever since debuting on the varsity stage as an eighth-grader.

Gavin Luksik

Sophomore, boys basketball

Just like his Lumberjacks, Gavin Luksik had a big week. Bemidji rolled 72-55 over Grand Rapids on Tuesday, and they doubled down with a 71-53 triumph over Pequot Lakes on Thursday. Luksik averaged 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in the wins, including a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Thunderhawks. BHS also snapped the Patriots’ 20-game home winning streak in part to Luksik, who produced double-digit points for the fifth game in a row.