EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Bemidji curlers Graem Fenson and Riley Fenson will bring home more hardware to “Curling Capital U.S.A.” The cousins won the men’s title Saturday at the 2020 USA Curling Junior National Championships in Eau Claire, Wis., with a perfect 8-0 record as members of Luc Violette’s rink.

Violette (Lake Stevens, Wash.) and company defeated Kevin Tuma’s Minnesota squad 6-4 in the gold-medal game. Violette’s team, which also includes Ben Richardson (Cleveland, Ohio) and Jon Harstad (Duluth), will now represent the United States at the 2020 World Junior Championships Feb. 15-22 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. 2018 Olympic champion Tyler George (Duluth) coaches the team.

This is the fifth junior national title for Violette and fourth straight for Richardson, Graem Fenson and Violette. This is Harstad’s first title and Riley Fenson’s second. It is also the final year of junior eligibility for Violette, Richardson and Harstad.

With the final shot of the game Violette, 20, needed to draw the full eight foot to secure his fifth junior title, which ties Chris Plys for the most U.S. junior men’s titles overall.

Tuma (St. Paul) and teammates Samuel Clasen (Roseville), Michael Mattson (Woodbury), Sidney Harris (St. Paul) and Austin Bengtson (Spicer) won the 2019 U18 National Championships and now add silver medals from the U21 event.

In the women’s final, Cora Farrell’s rink, which includes Bemidji’s Leah Yavarow, was edged 9-8 by Delaney Strouse’s squad for the national title after an extra end.

Farrell (Fairbanks, Alaska) and her team of Yavarow, Cait Flannery (Mankato), Allison Howell (Solon, Ohio) and alternate Rebecca Miles (Duluth) controlled the first four ends of the game, but Strouse’s rink played opportunistically in the second half to come out with the win.

The junior women’s title is the first for Strouse (Midland, Mich.) and teammates Sydney Mullaney (Concord, Mass.), Susan Dudt (Malvern, Pa.) and Rebecca Rodgers (Leyden, Mass.).