EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Bemidji curlers will go for gold Saturday in both the men’s and women’s finals at the 2020 USA Curling Junior National Championships in Eau Claire, Wis.

Luc Violette (Lake Stevens, Wash.) and his undefeated team that includes Graem Fenson and Riley Fenson, both of Bemidji, will face Team Kevin Tuma (St. Paul) at 9 a.m. Saturday. Since Team Violette is unbeaten, the team will have two chances to win the junior national title with a two-loss provision in place. If needed, a second final will be played at 1 p.m.

Violette’s rink finished the round robin 7-0, including an 11-4 victory over Team Tuma, to advance directly in the final.

Cora Farrell (Fairbanks, Alaska) and her team that features Bemidji’s Leah Yavarow also earned a direct berth to the final on the women’s side after going 6-1 in the round robin. Farrell’s rink will take on Team Delaney Strouse (Midland, Mich.) in the gold-medal game at 1 p.m. Saturday. Team Farrell won 10-7 over Strouse’s rink during the round robin.

Shawn Quello and Seth Solo represented Bemidji on Team Daniel Murray (Nisswa). The Murray rink finished 2-5 in the men’s round robin.

A live stream and live scoring will be available for fans to follow along at usacurl.org.