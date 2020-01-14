BEMIDJI -- Inclement weather has forced a bevy of changes to this weekend’s area sports calendar. All Bemidji High School events scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18, have been called off.

Among home events, the changes affect the gymnastics team’s meet against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Friday, as well as the Nordic skiing invite at Buena Vista on Saturday. The gymnastics meet has been postponed with a makeup date to be determined, while the Nordic skiing invite was canceled.

BHS wrestling’s road trip to Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg for a Friday quadrangular, plus its Saturday trip to the Hutchinson Invitational, have both been canceled. The girls basketball team’s Friday road game at Sartell-St. Stephen has been postponed, as well.

Several games have already set makeup dates. Girls basketball’s Saturday game at Zimmerman has been pushed back to a 1:30 p.m. tipoff on Feb. 8. Instead of Friday, Bemidji girls hockey will now play at Crookston at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4. And instead of Saturday, BHS boys hockey will face Grand Rapids on the road at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4.