BURNSVILLE -- Seven Bemidji State athletes have been selected as recipients of the 11th annual Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award, as announced by Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Commissioner Erin Lind.

The award, named in honor of late NCAA President Myles Brand, is bestowed to senior NSIC athletes who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher, are exhausting their eligibility and are on track to graduate.

A record 194 athletes from the NSIC's 16 institutions will receive the award this year.

Bemidji State’s award recipients are Lexi Derrick (softball, New Richmond, Wis.), Matthew Gross (football, Napoleon, N.D.), Jared Henning (football, Jackson, Wis.), Emily Kos (women’s soccer, Coon Rapids), Kristen Petron (track/cross country, Rice), Lukas Ruoss (football, Bern, Switzerland), and Rebekah Schroeder (volleyball, Fremont, Wis.).