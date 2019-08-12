Becca Josefson

Senior, girls hockey

Becca Josefson tallied multiple points during both of Bemidji’s wins, which came as 10-0 and 3-1 decisions over International Falls and River Lakes, respectively. Against the Broncos, Josefson scored within 39 seconds and assisted on a Lexi Leitner third-period goal, and against the Stars, Josefson again netted the opening goal before assisting Leitner in the third. The senior forward has helped the Jacks win six of their past seven games, outscoring opponents 32-9 over the stretch.

Chase Smith

Senior, wrestling

Chase Smith ran off a perfect week during a home triangular and the Rick Lee Duals. The senior won all eight heavyweight matches, helping Bemidji to a 7-1 record overall and a second-place finish at the Rick Lee. Smith won four matches by fall, two by forfeit, one by a 3-2 decision and one as a 4-2 sudden victory. Smith was the only Lumberjack to go 8-0 on the week and has helped BHS to a 19-3 record this season.