They say curiosity killed the cat, but curiosity also comes with some pretty fun stats.

Once you’re around the multitude of athletic programs at Bemidji High School for just about any amount of time, it becomes pretty clear that winning is a culture for the Lumberjacks. But I wanted to know specifically: just how much winning takes place?

So I dusted off the archives, broke out a calculator and dug into the decade at BHS. What I found didn’t surprise me, but it still impressed me.

I took a magnifying glass to all the win-loss teams -- that is, sports that always end in a win, loss or tie -- over the 2010s to see how they fared. (Sorry to cross country, golf, gymnastics, Nordic skiing, swimming and diving and track and field, but you’ll factor in shortly.)

Far and away, the girls tennis program had the most successful run with a Herculean 164-29 record and an .850 win percentage. The boys soccer team followed at 139-42-14 for a winning percentage of .749, and football (75-34 for a .688 win percentage) rounded out of the top three with another wildly productive decade.

“The last decade has been fantastic,” Bemidji activities director Troy Hendricks said. “We’ve had a lot of success. We’ve had, I think, more consistency with coaches. … Maintaining consistency in the coaching staffs has helped a lot.”

The wrestling (184-110) and volleyball (166-136) teams racked up the most wins over the 2010s, while baseball (158-82), boys tennis (115-60), girls soccer (115-64-7), softball (132-97), boys hockey (146-113-14) and boys basketball (136-132) also produced winning records.

Only girls basketball (111-153) and girls hockey (80-151-20) faced sub-.500 decades.

“You learn so much through success. And through failure, you learn even more about how to handle failure,” Hendricks said. “These kids are learning life skills… that it’s OK to fail, and there’s a way to be successful.”

As a whole, Bemidji produced 1,721 wins, 1,203 losses and 55 ties between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2019. Across all sports, the Lumberjacks won 40 section titles -- most notably seven straight for the girls swimming and diving program, five straight for boys cross country and five total for football.

Four programs (boys soccer, girls soccer, softball and volleyball) clinched their first section championships during the 2010s. And 14 of the 24 athletic programs sat on the section throne at least once.

But you don’t need numbers to feel what’s in the air: Winning is the expectation in those halls.

“The culture is clear to see with all these teams,” said Joel Hoover, a broadcaster for the Lumberjack Radio Network since 2015. “The coaches at the school, they’ve done a really wonderful job of making it a real treat and an honor to be a Bemidji Lumberjack. These kids, when they come and compete at the varsity level, they take a great deal of pride in wearing that on their shirt.”

I first arrived in Bemidji during the fall of 2015 as a part-timer in the Pioneer sports department. I haven’t been around all decade, but certainly long enough to witness what postgames are like: the nonchalant achievement of victories, the unexpected sting of defeats.

Losses aren’t unheard of, and wins are still appreciated, but the past decade is proof of the success produced from a student body bought in.

“The culture has improved drastically since I first came here as the AD in the 90s,” Hendricks said. “Right now, there is a lot of school spirit. We have great kids in our school system. … It’s been as good as I’ve seen it since I’ve been here, no question.”

Covering a school comes with a different perspective than a player, coach or fan experiences. I don’t root and cheer, and, other than writing it all down, I don’t have a hand in their success. But I watch and I listen, and I get to know the people.

And those Lumberjacks come through loud and clear.

“‘Go Jacks’ has been the mantra instilled within that high school,” Hoover said. “It permeates through all the teams a real sense of pride in being a Bemidji Lumberjack. It’s about the school, it’s about the community.”