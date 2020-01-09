EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A number of Bemidji curlers will compete at the 2020 USA Curling Junior National Championships beginning Sunday, Jan. 12, in Eau Claire, Wis. Sixteen teams, including three with Bemidji ties, will contend for men’s and women’s national titles in the six-day competition.

Four-time junior champion Luc Violette (Lake Stevens, Wash.) will skip a team that includes Bemidjians Graem Fenson and Riley Fenson. Violette has won the junior national title the last three years playing alongside Graem Fenson and Ben Richardson (Cleveland, Ohio). Riley Fenson won his first title last year with the team. Jon Harstad (Duluth) has joined Team Violette this season in the alternate role. Violette also won the event in 2014 and has qualified his current team to compete in the 2020 Men’s National Championship.

Nisswa’s Daniel Murray will skip a team featuring Shawn Quello and Seth Solo, both of Bemidji, as well as Mapleton’s Aidan Oldenburg.

On the women’s side, defending champions Leah Yavarow (Bemidji), Cait Flannery (Mankato), and Rebecca Miles (Duluth) are eager to clinch a second consecutive national title. They are skipped by Cora Farrell (Fairbanks, Alaska) with two-time junior champion Allison Howell (Solon, Ohio) playing lead.

The opening ceremony kicks off the week Sunday with the round robin beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. The round robin continues through Thursday with the playoffs starting on Friday morning. The championship games will take place on Saturday.

The winning men’s team will represent the United States at the 2020 World Junior Championships Feb. 15-22 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. The U.S. did not qualify a women’s team for the world championship.

A live webstream and live scoring will be available for fans to follow along on teamusa.org/usa-curling.