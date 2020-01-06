CALLAWAY -- For the fourth meet this season, Nick Youso was first across the finish line. The junior led the Bemidji High School boys Nordic skiing team to a second-place finish at the Detroit Lakes Invite hosted by Maplelag Resort in Callaway on Thursday. Senior Gwendoline Youso’s fourth-place finish helped guide the BHS girls to claim a tie for third overall.

Nick Youso bested the boys field with his winning time of 25:21.5, more than 21 seconds ahead of the next closest skier.

“He’s been incredibly consistent,” head coach Mark Walters said. “He’s skiing really well. Fortunately, he’s staying healthy. He’s not injured. If he can just continue on like this, I think he’s going to do a fantastic job of leading this team.”

The Lumberjack boys captured 362 points, 12 behind first-place Little Falls and two ahead of third-place Brainerd. Cameron Carleton (28:33.6, 12th), Nathan Vleck (28:49.2, 14th) and Louis Morrissey (28:53.4, 15th) rounded out Bemidji’s top four.

Gwendoline Youso claimed fourth individually with her time of 31:14.1 in the girls race. Moorhead’s Abbie Ishaug took first with a time of 29:59.3.

The BHS girls tied with Alexandria for third with 353 points, trailing first-place Brainerd (382) and second-place Moorhead (365). Demi Fisher (32:27.3, 11th), Regan DeWitt (34:36.1, 17th) and Ella Simula (34:45.5, 19th) made up the team’s top four.

“Some really good, consistent skiing by Gwen,” Walters said, “and I would say the highlight of the day with the girls team would most certainly be (freshmen) Regan DeWitt and Ella Simula.”

TrekNorth fielded a trio of skiers in the meet. David Carlson (33:56.7) and Josh Godding (35:13.4) took 54th and 58th for the Sundog boys and Pamela Moen (49:13.6) finished 60th for the girls.

The Lumberjacks will next gear up for their home meet at Buena Vista Ski Area at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

Boys Team Results

1-Little Falls 374; 2-Bemidji 362; 3-Brainerd 360; 4-Moorhead 347; 5-Detroit Lakes 319; 6-Fergus Falls 294; 7-Alexandria 275; 8-TrekNorth 90.

BHS Boys Individual Results

1-Nick Youso 25:21.5; 12-Cameron Carleton 28:33.6; 14-Nathan Vleck 28:49.2; 15-Louis Morrissey 28:53.4; 16-Logan Jensen 28:59.1; 27-Seth Lindgren 29:47.7; 39-Jack Mueller 31:59.2; 40-Riley Schollett 32:13.1; 45-Brent Nistler 32:33.5; 50-Cooper Kuzel 33:08.0; 56-Ethan Pollock 34:51.7; 60-Hayden Hommes 36:32.9.

Girls Team Results

1-Brainerd 382; 2-Moorhead 365; T3-Bemidji 353; T3-Alexandria 353; 5-Little Falls 322; 6-Detroit Lakes 219; 7-Fergus Falls 206; 8-TrekNorth 41.

BHS Girls Individual Results

4-Gwendoline Youso 31:14.1; 11-Demi Fisher 32:27.3; 17-Regan DeWitt 34:36.1; 19-Ella Simula 34:45.5; 20-Mary Beth Mathews 34:47.3; 30-Anna Renn 35:38.8; 33-Madeline Simula 36:09.5; 38-Kate Martin 37:19.0; 39-Grace Carleton 38:37.8; 48-Cora Geerdes 40:22.0; 51-Camille McDermott 41:07.8.