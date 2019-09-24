Tatum Offerdahl

Sophomore, gymnastics

Tatum Offerdahl helped Bemidji set a bit of history on Saturday afternoon. Offerdahl scored a 9.35 on the floor during the Princeton Invitational, which was tops among all Lumberjacks and helped the team establish a new program record in the event with a 37.1 score. Offerdahl also led the team with an all-around mark of 35.35, fifth among the field, thanks to her marks on the vault (9.05), balance beam (8.1) and uneven bars (8.85).

Wyatt Halvorson

Senior, boys hockey

Wyatt Halvorson sparked a bit of life into the Lumberjacks in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Alexandria. Though BHS ultimately came up short, the senior winger produced a pair of third-period goals just 79 seconds apart and jump-started a quick rally where BHS turned a 4-0 deficit into a 4-3 nail-biter. Halvorson now has 11 points (5g-6a) this season, which is tops on the team and includes a current five-game point streak dating back to Dec. 19.