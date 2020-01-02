BIWABIK -- The Bemidji High School Nordic Skiing teams both finished in the top half of the pack at the Mesabi East Invitational at Giants Ridge on Saturday. The boys team placed 17th and the girls 24th among 58 teams in the field.

The race combined classic and freestyle races, with each school’s top two finishers in each event contributing to the team score.

Logan Jensen had the best finish for the Lumberjack boys, placing 20th overall in the classic race with a time of 16:30.4. Seth Lindgren followed in 82nd at 19:04.3. On the freestyle side, Cameron Carlton took 37th overall at 16:26.4. Louis Morrissey was 56th in the freestyle race at 16:56.2, while Nathan Vleck’s time of 17:34.6 put him 76th among freestyle skiers to round out the team’s efforts.

For the girls, Lily Krona (22:26.0, 72nd) and Madeline Simula (22:51.7, 79th) finished in the top two classic spots, while Kate Martin (24:51.7) followed in 109th overall. Demi Fisher led the freestyle finishes with a 19:05.7 mark for 29th, and Anna Renn’s 21:15.5 finish put her 74th. Camille McDermott’s time of 23.17.6 in the freestyle put her 104th overall and closed the team’s times.

Forest Lake swept the invite with 576 points on the boys side and 527 points on the girls side. Stillwater’s Adrik Kraftson (15:05.2) and Ely’s Jasper Johnston (14:10.5) topped the boys classic and freestyle heats, respectively, while Winona’s Anni Skillicorn (17:52.9) and Forest Lake’s Jordan Parent (16:59.7) did the same for the girls.

TrekNorth’s David Carlson also took part in the event, finishing the classic race in 20:36.2 for 117th place and earning 24 points for the Sundogs.

BHS will next take up the Detroit Lakes Invitational, starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Boys Results (Top 10)

1-Forest Lake 576; 2-St. Paul Highland Park 561; 3-Stillwater 545; T4-Ely 531; T4-Washburn 531; 6-Champlin Park 499; 7-Little Falls 490; 8-Winona 468; 9-Minnetonka 466; 10-C-E-C 456; 17-Bemidji 393; 57-TrekNorth 24.

Girls Results (Top 10)

1-Forest Lake 527; 2-St. Paul Highland Park 524; 3-Stillwater 512; 4-ME/VA/EG 498; 5-Duluth East 489; 6-Washburn 487; 7-Brainerd 468; 8-Maple Grove 456; 9-Alexandria 454; 10-Marshall 446; 24-Bemidji 310.