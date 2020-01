A Bemidji girls curling team went undefeated and took home first place at the Minnesota U18 Curling Regional Championships in St. Paul last weekend, securing the team a spot at the 2020 USA Curling U18 National Championships this March in Wausau, Wis. Pictured (from left) are coach Kent Bahr, Damaris Berg, Ellie Hoover, Tessa Wagner and Gracia Berg. (Submitted photo)