The past decade has provided plenty for sports fans in the Bemidji community.

From section championships and historic victories to postseason heartbreak and challenging hardships, the 2010s kept the Pioneer’s sports section full with important stories throughout the decade. Sports editor Austin Monteith and sports reporter Micah Friez picked out Bemidji’s 10 biggest sports stories of the past 10 years, listed in chronological order.

BSU men’s hockey joins WCHA, opens at Sanford Center

Oct. 15, 2010

2010 was a pivotal year for Bemidji State hockey.

The Sanford Center opened its doors for the first time that fall as years of planning and anticipation paid off.

The arena’s first game -- a 5-2 loss to No. 2 North Dakota -- was also the first the BSU men played as members of the WCHA.

The team’s admission into the league wouldn’t have been possible without the construction of the new arena, which was contingent upon the Beavers building a replacement for the aging John S. Glas Fieldhouse. The fieldhouse hosted BSU hockey for the final time Feb. 20, 2010, with a 6-1 win over Niagara as the Beavers said goodbye to College Hockey America.

The league change allowed for Bemidji State to compete alongside regional rivals in college hockey’s top conference in a state-of-the-art new arena. Though the conference realignment that followed in 2013 has since changed the sport considerably, who knows where BSU hockey would be today without the events that transpired in 2010.

BHS boys hockey returns to state after 29 years

Feb. 25, 2015

Not since the days of George Pelawa had Bemidji High School qualified for Minnesota’s marquee sporting event -- the boys hockey state tournament. A nearly three-decade drought came to an end in 2015 when the Lumberjacks hoisted their first section title since 1986.

Propelled by leading scorers Jake Leitner, Brady Tatro and Rocky Copiskey, Bemidji finished the regular season with a 20-3-2 record.

In the Section 8AA playoffs, the Lumberjacks steamrolled past Monticello and Brainerd with a pair of 6-0 wins before an historic 2-0 victory over Moorhead in the section final.

BHS gave Edina a game by scoring twice late in the state quarterfinals, cutting the deficit to one goal, before ultimately falling 6-4.

The Lumberjacks returned to state a year later, when they’d suffer a 3-2 overtime defeat to Grand Rapids in the quarterfinals before claiming the consolation championship.

BSU football wins Mineral Water Bowl after Tesch firing

Dec. 3, 2016

Just two days before the season opener, longtime Bemidji State football head coach Jeff Tesch was placed on a leave of absence for using a racial slur before practice, which he said he was quoting from vulgar music using the same language. Tesch was later fired after accumulating a 126-91 record over 20 seasons, making him the winningest coach in program history.

Brent Bolte took over as interim head coach in his absence, and the Beavers didn’t miss a beat. Behind the likes of quarterback Jordan Hein, running back Gena Adams and defensive back/punt returner Gunner Olszewski, BSU started 6-1 on the year before finishing the regular season 8-3.

Although they narrowly missed out on an NCAA berth, Bemidji State qualified for the Mineral Water Bowl and defeated Washburn 36-23 for the program’s first-ever postseason victory.

The Beavers also tied the 2000 and 2006 squads with nine wins on the season for most in school history.

BSU men’s hockey wins MacNaughton Cup

Feb. 10, 2017

The MacNaughton Cup has long been one of the most revered trophies in all of college hockey.

Members of the Bemidji State men’s hockey team laid their hands on it for the first time in 2017 by claiming the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season championship. A 3-2 win at Alabama Huntsville clinched the title.

The Beavers finished the season 22-16-3 overall while a 20-6-2-2 mark in league play clinched them the MacNaughton.

Goaltender Michael Bitzer became the first Beaver to win WCHA Player of the Year and the first to be named a Hobey Baker Award finalist since Joel Otto in 1984. Behind a 1.71 goals against average and .932 save percentage, the junior netminder also earned All-American honors and was named a finalist for the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s best goalie.

Offensively, Phil Marinaccio led the team in points (29) and assists (18), while Gerry Fitzgerald and Kyle Bauman led in the goal-scoring department with 13 apiece.

BSU women’s soccer captures 1st NSIC title

Oct. 26, 2018

The Bemidji State women’s soccer team made history in 2018 by capturing the program’s first Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference regular-season championship.

The Beavers ran the table in the regular season, finishing with an undefeated 17-0-1 record while going 14-0-1 in league play.

The team’s stellar resume resulted in a second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth. For the first time, BSU hosted the NCAA Central Regional and claimed its first NCAA victory in the process by topping Minot State 3-1 in the first round.

Senior striker Rachael Norton solidified her place as one of the best to ever play for the Beavers by setting single-season program records with 20 goals and 49 points.

The Beaver took home three major NSIC awards: Norton was named Offensive Player of the Year for a second straight season, senior Anna Fobbe earned Goalkeeper of the Year and Jim Stone was tabbed Coach of the Year for the third year in a row.

BHS widespread fall sports success

October-November 2018

Not many athletic programs can say they succeeded like Bemidji High School in the fall of 2018.

The Lumberjacks finished with a state championship appearance, another state semifinal appearance, six total road trips to state, three section titles, two section runner-up finishes and a partridge in a pear tree.

The boys soccer team headlined the bunch, reaching double overtime of the Class A state championship before The Blake School stole the state title with a 55-yard golden goal. The football team joined boys soccer with an appearance at U.S. Bank Stadium after rolling over Cambridge-Isanti 51-15 in the state quarterfinals.

Girls soccer repeated as section champs with a shootout win over Sartell-St. Stephen, and boys cross country added another state berth with their second-place finish at the section meet.

BHS was well represented on the individual side, as well. After taking second as a team in sections, Paige Andersen, Abby Yartz, Laura Davis, Claudia Vincent and Gabbi Takkunen all swam for the girls swimming and diving team at state. Regan DeWitt and Gwen Youso competed in the girls cross country state meet, as well.

Hockey Day Minnesota comes to Bemidji

Jan. 17-19, 2019

Outside of the state hockey tournament, no other event on the Minnesota sporting calendar is bigger than Hockey Day Minnesota. Even with frigid temperatures, Bemidji shined when the town had its turn to host the 13th edition of the annual event last January.

Bemidji’s Hockey Day officially became the coldest ever when the mercury dropped to 26 degrees below zero shortly after puck drop in a clash between No. 1 Minnetonka and No. 2 Andover that kicked off the Saturday slate of games at 9:30 a.m.

Skating under the lights on a rink beside Lake Bemidji, Dillon Eichstadt played the hometown hero for the BSU men in the Friday game by scoring the game-winner in a 4-3 overtime victory over Michigan Tech.

The BHS boys donned throwback jerseys and capped the festivities with a 3-0 shutout victory over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin behind Wyatt Halvorson’s natural hat trick and Broc Waldhausen’s 23-save shutout.

The BHS girls and BSU women came out on the wrong side of the coin in their outdoor contests, suffering losses to Woodbury and Minnesota State, though the memories that were made by everyone that weekend will last a lifetime.

BHS boys basketball celebrates 1st title in 34 years

March 15, 2019

For the first time in a generation, the Bemidji High School boys basketball team claimed a section championship with a historic 67-58 win over Sartell-St. Stephen in the 8-3A title game.

The boys hoops program dominated Region 8 for much of the 20th century, but the state appearances stopped after 1985. The 2018-19 squad finally returned the team to its former glory, however, using a fast-paced attack for a school-record 23 wins.

Behind 6-foot-9 center Spencer Konecne and a bevy of pieces to surround him -- namely seniors Kade Peterson and Ryan Bieberdorf -- the Lumberjacks ran off nine wins to begin the year and ultimately earned their 30th trip to the state tournament.

Though BHS lost 76-45 to perennial power and eventual state champion DeLaSalle in the first round, then 87-49 to Mahtomedi in the consolation bracket, the 2018-19 roster will still go down in history for breaking the school’s longest championship drought.

BSU softball players detail coach’s inappropriate behavior

July 24, 2019

Eleven former and current Bemidji State softball players told the Pioneer that former head coach Rick Supinski exhibited inappropriate behavior, including an unwanted pursuit of a romantic relationship with one of his players.

After a nearly two-year pursuit, according to the player, Supinski was placed on a leave of absence on March 22. He was also placed on paid administrative leave in 2014, which, according to the softball players, came after engaging in similar inappropriate behavior with a women’s hockey player.

Multiple players also expressed to the Pioneer their frustrations over what they say was a lack of action from the BSU athletic department despite the concerns they brought forth in meetings with administration. The university took no formal disciplinary action against Supinski until his March 22 leave of absence.

Supinski’s employment with the university ended on May 14, and first-year assistant Brittany Gomez took over head coaching duties for the final 32 games of the season. The Beavers finished 24-30 overall.

Gunner Olszewski reaches the NFL

May-November 2019

Gunner Olszewski was probably the unlikeliest NFL player of the year in 2019.

The New England Patriots converted the former Bemidji State defensive back into a wide receiver, officially signing him on May 23 as an undrafted free agent. Olszewski then defied the odds throughout training camp and the preseason, dodging roster cuts and cracking New England’s 53-man regular season roster on Aug. 31.

Olszewski immediately turned into one of the best punt returners in the league after his debut on Sept. 8, returning 20 punts for 179 yards during the Patriots’ 8-0 start before he was placed on injured reserve.

Olszewski became a fan favorite in Foxborough thanks to his underdog upbringing and fearless style of play on the field. He caught two passes from Tom Brady, both on Oct. 10, for 34 total yards.

Olszewski was the second former Beaver in the NFL in the 2010s, joining tight end Brian Leonhardt, who played 16 combined games for Oakland and San Francisco between 2014-15. Al Wolden is the only other BSU alum to reach the NFL, playing three games for Chicago in 1987.

Honorable mention

2011-12: The BHS football and baseball teams each reached state title games in the 2011-12 school year, but both came up just short of a championship. The football team lost 17-10 to Rocori at the Metrodome, and the baseball team fell 1-0 to Eastview at Target Field.

2012: State-title heartbreak from the previous year couldn’t derail the BHS football team from four-peating as Section 8-5A champions in 2012. The Lumberjacks reached the state semifinals with a 35-14 quarterfinal win over Moorhead.

2017: For seven years in a row, the BHS girls swimming and diving team couldn’t be stopped. Bemidji rolled to its seventh straight section title in 2017, a run of dominance virtually unmatched by any area team during the past decade.

2017: The Red Lake boys basketball team established itself as a dominant force in Section 8A during the 2016-17 season, reaching its fourth consecutive state tournament. Their 2017 trip featured a consolation title with wins over Nevis (52-43) and Central Minnesota Christian (56-55).

2019: Lexi Paquette made history for the BHS girls soccer team in 2019, scoring the program’s first-ever state tournament goal against top-ranked Mahtomedi. The Jacks won three straight section titles -- in heart-stopping fashion more often than not -- and all four of the program’s state trips have come in the 2010s.