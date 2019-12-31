Ashley Hofstad

Senior, girls basketball

Ashley Hofstad put up 24 total points over the weekend to help the Lumberjacks to a 1-1 mark at their home Bemidji Invitational. The senior guard scored a game-high 14 points in Friday’s blowout win over Irondale, which clinched the program’s first six-game winning streak since 2009-10. In part to Hofstad’s efforts from the starting lineup, the Jacks are out to their best start since the 2011-12 campaign at 8-2 entering the new year.

Nick Youso

Junior, boys Nordic skiing

Nick Youso won his third race in as many meets on Saturday, blowing by the field for first place at Saturday’s Brainerd Invitational. Youso finished the continuous pursuit race in 28:31.33, which was more than three minutes ahead of the second place finisher. Youso’s performance was par for the course, having also topped the individual leaderboard at the Bemidji Invitational and the Fergus Falls Nordic Invite in the Jacks’ only other meets this season.