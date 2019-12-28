BRAINERD -- Nick Youso took first place for the third meet in a row on Saturday, helping the Bemidji High School boys Nordic skiing team to a second-place finish at the Brainerd Invitational. Gwendoline Youso’s third-place mark also helped the BHS girls claim third as a team.

Nick Youso finished the continuous pursuit race in 28:31.33, a whopping 3:24.73 faster than the rest of the field. Cormac Shanoff of Little Falls placed second with a time of 31:56.06.

Elsewhere for the Lumberjacks, Cameron Carleton was 10th overall at 33:37.16, Seth Lindgren was 13th at 34:09.99 and Louis Morrissey was 18th at 34:30.09 for a team score of 362. Only the host Warriors had more, winning the meet with 375 points. Little Falls (358) was close behind Bemidji for third.

Nathan Vleck (35:22.23, 24th), Cooper Kuzel (39:00.42, 39th), Ethan Pollock (39:31.53, 41st), Brent Nistler (39:39.96, 43rd) and Hayden Hommes (42:30.81, 48th) rounded out the BHS contributions.

For the girls, Gwendoline Youso timed out at 35:19.26, which 48.69 seconds shy of Bethany Miller’s first-place time of 34:30.57 for Alexandria. Demi Fisher (37:14.02, ninth), Madeline Simula (40:14.87, 18th) and Lily Krona (40:45.78, 22nd) added to the team score for a tally of 352. Brainerd (375) and Mora (364) finished in the top two spots.

Regan DeWitt also placed 24th at 41:15.25, followed by Ella Simula (41:27.37, 26th), Clara Anderson-Camero (42:11.24, 32nd) and Camille McDermott (47:19.41, 43rd).

Bemidji returns to action at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, for the Mesabi East Invitational at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Boys Team Results

1-Brainerd 375; 2-Bemidji 362; 3-Little Falls 358; 4-Detroit Lakes 336; 5-Fergus Falls 312; 6-Mora 310; 7-St. Cloud Tech 281; 8-Willmar 114; 9-St. John’s Prep 54.

Girls Team Results

1-Brainerd 375; 2-Mora 364; 3-Bemidji 352; 4-Alexandria 346; 5-St. Cloud Tech 306; 6-Little Falls 293; 7-Fergus Falls 234; 8-Detroit Lakes 186.