There’s no doubting Dan Ninham’s passion for sharing the stories that Native American athletes and coaches have to tell.

The former Bemidji and Cass Lake-Bena boys basketball coach and longtime Bemidji Middle School physical education teacher has written more than 100 profiles of Native American sports figures since September.

Ninham, a member of the Oneida tribe, has profiled Native American athletes, coaches and administrators from across the U.S. and Canada. His stories can be found on NDNSports.com and TheCircleNews.org, websites with an emphasis on Native American news coverage.

It all began with a piece profiling a lacrosse player in Syracuse, N.Y. Since then, his subjects have ranged from Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Eli Ankou to an assortment of college athletes and high school stars in numerous states and provinces.

“I key on how do their core values of their tribe, how does that connect with who they are and how they’re defined,” Ninham said. “In some articles they have advice for students to follow in their footsteps and it’s all strength-based.”

Ninham hopes to give Native athletes a voice through his stories.

“You key on the positive, the empowerment pieces of these people,” Ninham said. “Initially it was just athletes, and then I expanded that to coaches and I’ve even expanded into another area of legacies of some of these directors of recreation programs or boxing clubs.

“It’s kind of the idea of tradition that we have as Native people to bring up the people that came before us, to acknowledge and recognize the people that came before us.”

The Seven Generations principle influences Ninham as he goes about his writing. The concept, which originated from the Iroquois people, teaches that whatever an individual does now affects the next seven generations that follow.

“So the people that came before us, what they did is affecting us now,” Ninham said. “It’s kind of deep, but there’s a philosophy behind all of this, too, that we inspire the people that are out there. And there’s so many.”

Ninham has seen for himself how many more role models there are for young Native Americans than there were during his playing days with the Bemidji State men’s basketball team in the early 1980s.

“Back when I played at Bemidji State almost 40 years ago, I remember there were a handful of Native men playing,” Ninham said. “There weren’t a lot of Native men’s basketball players out there. And now they’re everywhere and they’re staying in school.”

With each story he tells, Ninham is helping to spark something in the minds of his readers, especially the next generation of Native American athletes, with the tales of those who are setting the stage for them at this moment.

“That’s important in our indigenous culture: sharing success stories,” Ninham said. “A lot of the stories we have, they have a lesson to the story. And there’s lessons in all of these stories and there’s reasons why they’re successful. We encourage them to share that information. Somebody then may read it and they might be empowered to continue on to do what they’re doing or to find another way to be physically active.”