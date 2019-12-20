PORTAGE, Wis. -- The field is set for the 2020 USA Curling Mixed Doubles National Championship that will be hosted by the Bemidji Curling Club later this winter.

The final three qualifiers punched their tickets over the weekend at the Mixed Doubles Challenge Round in Portage, Wis.

Three-time women’s national champion Monica Walker (Brighton, Mass.) and Alex Leichter (Boston) secured the first berth from the event Saturday night.

Two more duos were determined Sunday as the event drew to a close. Current mixed national champions Katherine Gourianova (Potomac, Md.) and Eli Clawson (Clarksville, Md.) earned the second berth, while the final berth was secured by 2010 Olympian Jason Smith and Kim Rhyme of the Twin Cities.

The Bemidji Curling Club will host the 2020 Mixed Doubles National Championship Feb. 27-March 1. The winner from that event will represent the United States at the 2020 World Mixed Doubles Championship.

A field of 12 teams will take part in the event, including defending champions John Shuster (Superior, Wis.) and Cory Christensen (Duluth). Shuster skipped the U.S. men to the 2018 Olympic gold medal.

Matt and Becca Hamilton of McFarland, Wis., who represented the U.S. in the inaugural Olympic mixed doubles tournament in 2018, will vie for the national title in Bemidji. Matt Hamilton also won Olympic gold alongside Shuster.

Two curlers with Bemidji ties will be in the field.

Riley Fenson (Bemidji) will partner with Christine McMakin (White Bear Lake), while Joe Polo (Duluth) will team up with Tabitha Peterson (Minneapolis). Polo, the alternate on Shuster’s Olympic gold-medal team, is originally from Bemidji. Polo and Shuster also won Olympic bronze together in 2006.

In total, 10 past champions are set to travel to Bemidji for the 2020 tournament.

2020 Mixed Doubles Nationals Qualified Teams

Cory Christensen* (Duluth) and John Shuster* (Superior, Wis.)

Vicky Persinger (Fairbanks, Alaska) and Chris Plys (Duluth)

Sarah Anderson* (Minneapolis) and Korey Dropkin* (Duluth)

Becca Hamilton* and Matt Hamilton* (both of McFarland, Wis.)

Tabitha Peterson* (Minneapolis) and Joe Polo* (Duluth)

Alex Agre (Woodbury) and Derrick McLean (Bothell, Wash.)

Madison Bear (Pardeeville, Wis.) and Andrew Stopera (Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.)

Christine McMakin (White Bear Lake) and Riley Fenson (Bemidji)

Cristin Clark* (Lynnwood, Wash.) and Chris Bond (Seattle)

Kim Rhyme (Minneapolis) and Jason Smith* (St. Paul)

Katherine Gourianova (Potomac, Md.) and Eli Clawson (Clarksville, Md.)

Monica Walker (Brighton, Mass.) and Alex Leichter (Boston)

*denotes past champion