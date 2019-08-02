Olivia Johnson

Senior, girls hockey

Olivia Johnson tallied four points during an explosive 9-5 win over Moorhead Tuesday. Johnson netted two goals and distributed a pair of assists, which aided Bemidji’s charge to the program’s most goals during a game in over a year. The senior forward also helped BHS quash a five-game losing streak and lift them up to 4-8 on the season. Johnson’s seven goals and 10 points this year are both team highs, as well.

Colten Jensen

Senior, boys basketball

Colten Jensen poured out 59 points for a healthy 19.7 average as part of a 3-0 week for the Lumberjacks. After Bemidji knocked off Moorhead on Tuesday, the senior forward led the team in scoring during both wins of its home invite, including a season-high 26 points against St. Paul Johnson on Saturday. In part to Jensen’s efforts down low, BHS is riding a three-game win streak to surpass the .500 plateau for the first time this season.