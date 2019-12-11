The Bemidji High School junior helped the Lumberjack boys to a first-place team finish at the Fergus Falls Nordic Invite, while the BHS girls placed second at Spidahl Ski Gaard.

“Today was pretty positive. Nick Youso is just skiing so strong,” Bemidji head coach Mark Walters said. “… We were 1, 2, 4 and 7. Four guys in the top 10, that was pretty impressive.”

Youso finished in 13:34 for first among all individuals, 36 seconds ahead of second place. But the rest of the Jacks were no slouches themselves. Logan Jensen was second overall at 14:10, Louis Morrissey fourth at 15:24 and Cameron Carleton seventh at 15:45.

Bemidji’s team score of 390 was just a shade below a perfect 394.

“We had a really strong showing by one of our ninth-graders, Louis Morrisey, and a second-year skier, Cameron Carlton, to make out the top four,” Walters said. “That really pushed us into the lead. … It was pretty nice to see that crew step up there.”

Riley Schollett (17:00, 22nd overall), Seth Lindgren (17:25, 26th), Brent Nistler (18:20, 34th), Bryce Kondos (19:34, 37th) and Hayden Hommes (21:26, 38th) rounded out the BHS finishers.

Brainerd’s 370 was second-best among the boys field, while Fergus Falls (348), Alexandria (326) and Detroit Lakes (326) made up the rest of the team results.

The Lumberjack girls raced to a second-place mark behind Gwendoline Youso’s time of 17:22 for third overall, plus Mary Beth Mathews’ fifth-place time of 18:03. Lily Krona (18:41, ninth) and Kate Martin (19:16, 13th) closed the team’s scoring, while Anna Renn (20:02, 16th), Camille McDermott (22:06, 25th), Madeline Simula (22:25, 26th) and Cora Geerdes (24:13, 35th) also represented Bemidji.

“Today we had a really strong showing by Mary Beth Mathews,” Walters said. “(Fifth) is really, really good for her. It’s really showing some growth and progress there. And Gwendolyn Youso is as strong as ever. She was battling it out there in first and second for a while, ended up in third place.”

Alex’s Kaisa Bosek led all girls with a 16:25 first-place finish. She and the Cardinals tallied 386 points, with Bemidji following at 370. Brainerd (366), Fergus Falls (304) and Detroit Lakes (266) wrapped up the team results.

TrekNorth also had a contingent of individuals competing. For the boys, Davis Carlson placed 25th at 17:16, while Josh Godding was 28th at 17:31. Pamela Moen represented the Sundogs on the girls side, taking 39th at 27:00.

BHS is back on the trail at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, for the Brainerd Invitational.

Boys Team Results

1-Bemidji 390; 2-Brainerd 370; 3-Fergus Falls 348; T4-Alexandria 326; T4-Detroit Lakes 326.

Girls Team Results

1-Alexandria 386; 2-Bemidji 370; 3-Brainerd 366; 4-Fergus Falls 304; 5-Detroit Lakes 266.